You're Invited To Crowd Safety Awareness Preparedness Zoom Webinar Presented By Roosevelt Island Residents Association Community Emergency Committee Thursday April 4 - Have You Thought About "What If Something Goes Wrong When I'm Enjoying The Island's Cherry Blossoms?"

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community,

Thursday night, April 4 at 8-9PM is our next webinar. Without worrying you, have you thought about "What if something goes wrong when I'm enjoying the Island's Cherry Blossoms

with a throng of other visitors?

Riding the subways?

Enjoying a concert at a stadium?". Actually, you can be better prepared by learning about crowd safety, egress awareness, subway safety, personal safety techniques, and other important tips. These presentations and related training are important and reduce stress and make you more resilient - like all preparedness trainings.

This is a whole family event. RIRA Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance is presenting. All presentations use the same link.

Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023

When: April 4 at 8-9PM

Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521

Passcode: 591680 Dial in: +1 929 205 6099

UPCOMING PRESENTATIONS: