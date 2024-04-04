Roosevelt Island Mentioned By John Oliver In March 31 Last Week Tonight Program Segment About Food Delivery Apps - RI Resident Orders Single Slice Of Cake From Upper East Side And Does Not Tip Bicycle Delivery Worker

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga today announced that, effective immediately, the city's minimum pay rate for app-based restaurant delivery workers is increasing to at least $19.56 per hour before tips. The $19.56 rate reflects the 2024 phase-in rate of $18.96 and an inflation adjustment of 3.15 percent – up from an average of just $5.39 per hour before enforcement began. When the rate is fully phased-in on April 1, 2025, workers will earn at least $19.96 per hour with an adjustment for inflation. Since DCWP began enforcing the minimum pay rate in December 2023, apps have paid the city's delivery workers $16.3 million more per week across the workforce – an increase of 165 percent – totaling an additional $847.6 million annually.

"Our delivery workers have consistently delivered for us – and today the city is delivering for them," said Mayor Adams. "I was raised by a working mother who supported my five siblings and me, and there are thousands of delivery workers doing the same to support themselves and their families. And while wages have not kept up with the rising cost of living, since the new pay rate has been enforced, delivery workers have already seen a 165 percent increase in their pay per week. This is what it looks like to stand with working-class New Yorkers and build a fairer economy."...