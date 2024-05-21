Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail, Roadway Improvements, Coler Berm Design Process, Steam Plant/Stacks/Tunnel And Master Lease Extension Among Agenda Items For May 22 RIOC Real Estate Advisory Committee Meeting
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Real Estate Development Advisory Committee is meeting Wednesday May 22.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main St, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044.
AGENDA:
1. “Focus on Main Street” Discussion Regarding the Responsibilities of the Housing Companies, Hudson Related under the Master Retail Sublease, and the Retail Tenants.
2. Update on Current Projects:
- a. Roadway Improvements
- b. Coler Berm Design Process
- c. Steam Plant/Stacks and Steam Tunnel
3. Discussion of Possible Master Lease Extension
4. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee.
Main Street retail was discussed during the May 1 RIOC Operations Committee meeting. RIOC Directors asked Hudson Related's David Kramer and leasing representative Didier Ruiz about the current status of Main Street retail including:
- the process by which tenants are selected,
- the appearance of Main Street storefronts,
- obtaining a medical practice and
- some RIOC directors expressed unhappiness with what they believe is Hudson Related's lack of communication with the Board.
Here's video of the May 1 Operations Committee meeting. The Main Street retail discussion begins at the 1 minute 10 second mark.
RIOC OPS Committee Meeting May 1 2024 from Diva Communications on Vimeo.
