Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail, Roadway Improvements, Coler Berm Design Process, Steam Plant/Stacks/Tunnel And Master Lease Extension Among Agenda Items For May 22 RIOC Real Estate Advisory Committee Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a meeting of the Real Estate Development Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main St, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044.

AGENDA:

1. “Focus on Main Street” Discussion Regarding the Responsibilities of the Housing Companies, Hudson Related under the Master Retail Sublease, and the Retail Tenants.

2. Update on Current Projects:

a. Roadway Improvements

b. Coler Berm Design Process

c. Steam Plant/Stacks and Steam Tunnel

3. Discussion of Possible Master Lease Extension

4. Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee.