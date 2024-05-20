You're Invited To May 21 Talk By Artist Diana Cooper About Her Roosevelt Island "Double Take" Mosaic Mural - A Ten Year Odyssey From Start To Finish Before Installed In Front Of MTA's East River Ventilation Tunnel

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is hosting a free lecture by Ms Cooper about the "Double Take" mural tomorrow evening, May 21, at the NY Public Library Roosevelt Island branch (504 Main Street) beginning at 6:30 p.m. You're invited to attend the free lecture.

THE WALL IS REVEALED

IT TOOK OVER 10 YEARS!

The story starts in February, 2013 when the RIHS asked RIOC to find a better design for the wall outside the vent shaft building across from our subway station.

When at a RIOC Operations Committe meeting I learned of the project and that a brick wall was the idea planned for the wall. The RIOC Operations Committee approved the idea and informed New York Transit.

Little did I know this would be a 10 year odyssey.

The first step was for architects to come and examine the site. They arrived by subway and commented on the ugly site of the vent shaft building obstructing the Manhattan skyline.

A time later MTA Arts for Transit (now MTA Art & Design) held a meeting with a committee of professional including curators, artists, political representatives and staff to select a group of artists to be asked to submit designs. After reviewing the work of about 25 artists the group was down to five candidates.

After submissions by three artists (two were not available) Diana Cooper was chosen. This was just the beginning of the project that suffered from many delays....