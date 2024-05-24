Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine Says With Congestion Pricing Coming Soon It's Time For NYC To Implement Residential Parking Permits - RIOC Says Residential Parking Permits "On Our Radar" And Will Be "Discussing Issue In Future"

As a result, residents who own cars often compete for spots with drivers from out-of-state neighboring areas, leading to frustration and inequity. This frustration is not just an inconvenience; it disrupts daily life, increasing tension among local residents who need access to convenient parking near their homes.

The upcoming implementation of congestion pricing could exacerbate this issue. As drivers seek to avoid the congestion fee by parking outside the designated zone south of 60th St., some neighborhoods could become even more saturated with out-of-state vehicles. This could further strain communities already saturated with congestion, making it harder for residents to find parking and access their homes conveniently....

... why hasn’t this program been implemented yet in New York City? Like so much else, this is a case in which we can’t make local policy without permission from the state government.

Albany has shown again and again that they don’t have a problem with residential parking permits. After all, they have authorized them in cities and towns all over the state — from Buffalo to Albany to New Rochelle. But New York City has, so far, not even been given the option. It’s time for this to change.

State authorization would only be the beginning of the process for us. The City Council would then have to pass legislation to establish a program, setting out the rules, pricing, and mechanism for enforcement....