Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine Says With Congestion Pricing Coming Soon It's Time For NYC To Implement Residential Parking Permits - RIOC Says Residential Parking Permits "On Our Radar" And Will Be "Discussing Issue In Future"
Other cities have solved this problem long ago. It's time for NYC to implement residential parking permits.https://t.co/KKcGMz2tLq— Office of Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine (@MBPMarkLevine) May 17, 2024
According to Borough President Levine's May 17, 2024 NY Daily News article:
... Neighborhoods like Inwood, Washington Heights, and Harlem face unique parking challenges. Their proximity to major bridges and highways makes them prime targets for commuters seeking free parking. They dump their cars on the street for free, jumping on the subway for destinations in the Manhattan core.As a result, residents who own cars often compete for spots with drivers from out-of-state neighboring areas, leading to frustration and inequity. This frustration is not just an inconvenience; it disrupts daily life, increasing tension among local residents who need access to convenient parking near their homes.The upcoming implementation of congestion pricing could exacerbate this issue. As drivers seek to avoid the congestion fee by parking outside the designated zone south of 60th St., some neighborhoods could become even more saturated with out-of-state vehicles. This could further strain communities already saturated with congestion, making it harder for residents to find parking and access their homes conveniently....
... why hasn’t this program been implemented yet in New York City? Like so much else, this is a case in which we can’t make local policy without permission from the state government.
Albany has shown again and again that they don’t have a problem with residential parking permits. After all, they have authorized them in cities and towns all over the state — from Buffalo to Albany to New Rochelle. But New York City has, so far, not even been given the option. It’s time for this to change.
State authorization would only be the beginning of the process for us. The City Council would then have to pass legislation to establish a program, setting out the rules, pricing, and mechanism for enforcement....
Last Monday, May 21, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communcations Director Bryant Daniels:
Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine has called for a residential parking permit for residents of Manhattan neighborhoods.
What is the view of RIOC about implementing a residential parking permit for Roosevelt Island.
Does RIOC have the authority to implement a residential parking permit system?
Can this be discussed at tomorrow's REDAC meeting?
RIOC Deputy General Counsel and
interim leadership team
member Gerrald Ellis replied:
I think it’s safe to say that we anticipate that we will be discussing this issue in future committee meetings and community advisory groups.RIOC Board Director Ben Fhala added:
... While we are not yet ready with news on this particular topic, it has been on our radar for the last few months and is currently under review by the team....
During the June 13, 2023 RIOC Public Safety Department (PSD) Community Engagement meeting, residents discussed Roosevelt Island parking problems with PSD Chief Kevin Brown.According to a resident speaking at the meeting:
... parking is getting worse and worse every week on Roosevelt Island. Every spot on every street is taken...
and a March 5, 2024 WNYC radio report on NYC residential parking permit issue.
