Watch Video Of Last Night's Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting With Residents Discussing Variety Of Local Issues - NYPD Narcotics Search Warrant/Arrest/ Main Street Traffic Safety, Sidewalk Marijuana Smoking, Unleashed Dogs On Ballfields, Duane Reade Shoplifting & More

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a Community engagement meeting last evening, May 21. RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels spoke with and answered questions from about a dozen Roosevelt Island residents at the Good Shepherd Community Center.

Chief Brown emphasized the low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but acknowledged there are instances of domestic violence and incidents related to mental illness.

Among the issues discussed were:

Petit larcenies (shoplifting) at Duane Reade have decreased from 46 at this time last year to eight this year. Chief Brown attributes the decrease to having a PSD officer stationed in Southtown near the Duane Reade,

Main Street traffic safety - cars, motorcycles, bicycles, delivery drivers, (average 800 parking summons a month and 20-25 moving summons)

NYPD Narcotics Officer executed a Search Warrant and arrested a juvenile at 460 Main Street,

Dogs running unleased on ballfields chasing children and adults,

PSD giving tickets and towing cars from private building driveways,

Decrease in quality of life caused by outdoor marijuana smoking and loitering in front of Roosevelt Landings. Chief Brown replied that it is legal to smoke marijuana outdoors and there is nothing PSD can do about it.

Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso met with local girl scout troop to learn personal safety skills.

Here's the full video of the May 21 RIOC PSD Community Engagement meeting.

Turn on the subtitiles/closed captions if you're having trouble hearing what is being said.