Sponsored Post - NYC Small Business Services Hosting Small Business Month Expo Wednesday May 29 Providing A Variety Of Free Information, Resources And Services That Address Needs Of Small Business Owners At All Stages, Industries And Boroughs

According to the NYC Small Business Services:
In May 2023, Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Department of Small Business Services (SBS) Commissioner Kevin D. Kim announced the launch of “Small Business Month” to promote New York City’s diverse small businesses throughout the month of May, expanding on “National Small Business Week” recognized each year.
NYC Small Business Month Expo: Wednesday, May 29
SBS is hosting the first-ever NYC Small Business Month Expo to provide a variety of free information, resources, and direct services that address the needs of small business owners of all stages, industries, and boroughs.
Access 100+ free city programs, agencies, and partner resources – all under one roof:
- Faster city permits and licenses
- Financing and legal assistance
- Contracting with the City of New York
- Free consultations, workshops, and networking
- … and much more!
📺 MUST WATCH: Commissioner Kim joined @JamieStelter and @StefManisero on @NY1 #MorningsOn1.— NYC Department of Small Business Services (@NYC_SBS) May 16, 2024
We talk all things #NYCSmallBusinessMonth, including our first-ever NYC Small Business Month Expo on May 29th!
Register for our free event! 👇https://t.co/I6uz3DrZR7 pic.twitter.com/ZYP9Re64zF
