Sponsored Post - NYC Small Business Services Hosting Small Business Month Expo Wednesday May 29 Providing A Variety Of Free Information, Resources And Services That Address Needs Of Small Business Owners At All Stages, Industries And Boroughs

NYC Small Business Month Expo: Wednesday, May 29

SBS is hosting the first-ever NYC Small Business Month Expo to provide a variety of free information, resources, and direct services that address the needs of small business owners of all stages, industries, and boroughs.

Access 100+ free city programs, agencies, and partner resources – all under one roof:

Faster city permits and licenses

Financing and legal assistance

Contracting with the City of New York

Free consultations, workshops, and networking

… and much more!

REGISTER TO ATTEND