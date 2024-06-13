Double Latin Grammy Nominated Cuartetango String Quartet Performs Excerpts From "The Rites Of Love" A New Ballet By Leonardo Suarez-Paz Friday June 14 At Roosevelt Island Good Shepherd Church, Poetry, Instrumental And Vocal Works Too - Get Your Tickets Now

The Cuartetango string quartet will perform excerpts from "The Rites of Love," a new ballet by Leonardo Suarez-Paz on Friday June 14 at the Roosevelt Island Chapel of the Good Shepherd Community Center (543 Main Street). According to Suarez Paz Tango:

Join us for a one of a kind program by the double Latin Grammy nominated Cuartetango string quartet in the acoustically superior historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd. The string quartet will perform excerpts from "The Rites of Love," a new composition by Leonardo Suarez-Paz which will premiere in late 2024. The evening's program will also feature poetry, instrumental and vocal works by Astor Piazzolla and post-Piazzolla composers.

Cuartetango has been featured multiple times at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Chautauqua Institution, live at the Latin Grammy Awards, Teatro Colon Opera House and many other venues. Award winning artists include Leonardo Suarez Paz (violin I, voice, direction), Francisco Salazar (violin II), Jon Weber (viola) and Danny Miller (violoncello).

WHERE: The Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, New York NY 10044

TICKETS: Advance Regular Admission Tickets $20, Advance Senior/Student Tickets $15, Same-Day Tickets $30