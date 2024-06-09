Roosevelt Island Community Input Needed For Proposed Coler Flood Hazard Mitigation Perimeter Wall - You're Invited To June 10 NYC Health & Hospitals Coler Virtual Community Visioning Workshop To Discuss Design And Construction Plans

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

The project team wants your thoughts and ideas for the public space around NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler. Your participation in this workshop will help develop a public space that benefits everyone.

Please join NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler for a virtual community visioning workshop to discuss the design and construction of a new perimeter hazard mitigation system at its long-term care facility on Monday, June 10th from 6pm to 7pm. This project will address potential flooding vulnerabilities to protect the skilled nursing facility campus from major storm events.

Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico encourages residents to learn more about the proposed Coler Berm project. According to Ms Delfico:

Learn about the people and parkland that will be impacted - Island Impact: Coler Upcoming Construction.

Planned for Lighthouse Park and surrounding Coler Hospital, please learn more and weigh in.

REGISTER NOW to TUNE-IN and receive the follow up on the Coler Coastal Resiliency Project Community Input Needed

This is a call to TUNE IN MONDAY, JUNE 10th from 6-7 PM via Zoom to learn about a huge proposed island construction of a wall at the northern tip of Roosevelt Island.

Learn more about the Coler Berm project at the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Coler Coastal Resiliency Project web page and click here to share your thoughts on the project.

Roosvelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President and Coler Auxiliary volunteer Judy Berdy adds:

THIS MEETING HAS BEEN HELD YESTERDAY WITH THE COLER RESIDENTS AND STAFF.

THERE ARE MANY QUESTIONS TO BE ASKED ASKED:

WHY DO WE NEED A “500 YEAR FLOOD MITIHGATION PLAN” FOR COLER?

THE FLOODING IN 2012 CAME FROM THE STEAM TUNNEL UP INTO THE BASEEMENT, NOT FROM THE RIVER. A SEAWALL WILL DO NOTHING IF WATER COMES FROM THE STEAM TUNNEL (WHICH IS NOW CLOSED, BUT NOT COMPLETELY SEALED).

FEMA HAS AUTHORIZED $90,000,000 TO BE SPENT ON THE PROJECT, BUT THESE PROJECTS USUALLY HAVE VASTLY MORE COSTS AND TAKE YEARS TO COMPLETE.

COLER’S ENTIRE INFRASTRUCTURE WAS RELOCATED AFTER 2012 HURRICANE SANDY AND ALL UTILITIES ARE ON THE SECOND LEVEL OR ABOVE. THERE IS NO VITAL INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE BASEMENT, THE ONLY AREA TO FLOOD IN 2012. SOME ADJOINING PARKING AREAS ALSO FLOODED BUT DID NOT ENTER PATIENT AREAS.

THIS PROJECT WILL TAKE AT LEAST 32 MONTHS OF MASSIVE CONSTRUCTION AND DISRTUPTION. GIANT PILES WOULD HAVE TO BE SUNK INTO THE BEDROCK (10-30 FEET DOWN AROUND THE WALLED IN AREAS). IMAGINE LIVING WITH THIS AROUND YOUR HOME FOR YEARS.

ALL TREES AROUND COLER AND PROBABLY NEARBY WOULD BE REMOVED OR PERMANENTLY DAMAGED.

MOST IMPORTANT:

COLER IS A PERMANENT HOME TO 500 RESIDENTS. MANY COLER RESIDENTS DO NOT GO OUT OF THEIR UNITS OR OFF CAMPUS.

MOST OF THE PLANS INCLUDING MASSIVE BERMS (OR HIGH MOUNDS) WOULD BIOCK ANY VIEW FROM THE MAIN FLOOR.

THE EAST SIDE OF THE BULDING WOULD HAVE A MASSIVE WALL TO BLOCK ALL VIEWS EXCEPT THE PARKING LOT FROM MAIN FLOOR.

PSYCHOLOGICALLY, THIS PLAN WOULD DAMAGE THE RESIDENTS AND STAFF.

IT IS TIME TO GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD, COME UP WITH A REASONABLE SOLUTION ANTHE PROPOSE TO COLER AND RIOC A REASONABLE SOLUTION, THEN PROPOSE IT TO THE COLER COMMUNITY AND IT REST OF THE ISLAND RESIDENTS,.

THE COLER COMMUNITY AND OURS ARE VERY ACTIVE POLITICALLY AND KNOWLEDGEABLE & WILL MEET ANY CHALLENGE HEAD-ON.