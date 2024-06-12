RIOC Announces 2024 Outdoor Summer Movie Series Films And Dates At Southpoint Park Beginning July 12 With Wonka - Disney's Encanto July 19, Wish July 26 And Finding Nemo August 2
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today their selections and schedule for the 2024 Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Southpoint Park.
Drumroll please… here are the movies that the Roosevelt Island community voted for to watch during the Outdoor Summer Movie Series! The summer movie series will begin in one month, on July 12th. pic.twitter.com/hzTta7a1sN— Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) June 12, 2024
