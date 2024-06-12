Wednesday, June 12, 2024

RIOC Announces 2024 Outdoor Summer Movie Series Films And Dates At Southpoint Park Beginning July 12 With Wonka - Disney's Encanto July 19, Wish July 26 And Finding Nemo August 2

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced today their selections and schedule for the 2024 Summer Outdoor Movie Series at Southpoint Park.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:34:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )