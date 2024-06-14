Friday, June 14, 2024

Astoria A/K/A Rosie The Wild Turkey Living Comfortably And Exploring Roosevelt Island Bringing Joy And Smiles To Many People - But A Few Are Harassing The Turkey Throwing Rocks And Shooting Water Guns At Rosie

As reported May 16:

A wild turkey has been roaming around NYC in recent weeks, spotted on the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Astoria, Queens.This week the turkey has been seen exploring Roosevelt Island....
The Turkey has been named Astoria on social media

but here on Roosevelt Island, many call her Rosie. 

Rosie has brought joy, an appreciation for our wildlife and a smile to the faces of the many people who see her roaming around Roosevelt Island.

Except, there are a few people who have been harassing Rosie.

A Roosevelt Island resident reported this morning:
I felt like sending you this message, because I feel like you are a good voice for our Roosevelt Island community. Thank you so much for your social media presence.

Yesterday afternoon as I was headed to the subway station, I saw the wild Turkey. It has become a lovely and surprising sighting every time I get to see it.

There was a family of five in front of me, including a boy in his late teens and his father. The boy threw a rock to the wild Turkey. I was appalled by this and called him out. His father jumped to his defense very aggressively saying things like “relax man, it’s just a turkey”. They couldn’t understand why I would stand up for a living creature.

I was so offended and disturbed by these behaviors and attitudes. I wanted to share this with you, so maybe you can send a message of care for animals, especially our unlikely visitor.

Another local person reported observing and stopping several children from shooting water pistols at Rosie. 

Let's leave Rosie alone and enjoy her presence on Roosevelt Island from a safe distance.

Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi reported May 16:

It's a wild female turkey. She has been "traveling" for 3 weeks now. The first time I was called the bird landed on the street in Astoria and was walking on the sidewalk. Then she moved to a park. Later I got a few calls from Manhattan. And now she is visiting Roosevelt Island.

Please remember she is a wild Turkey and not a domestic Turkey. They should never be approached. Wild Turkeys are the largest upland game bird in North America and they reproduce this time of year.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:37:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )