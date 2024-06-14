Astoria A/K/A Rosie The Wild Turkey Living Comfortably And Exploring Roosevelt Island Bringing Joy And Smiles To Many People - But A Few Are Harassing The Turkey Throwing Rocks And Shooting Water Guns At Rosie
A wild turkey has been roaming around NYC in recent weeks, spotted on the streets of Manhattan, Brooklyn and Astoria, Queens.This week the turkey has been seen exploring Roosevelt Island....The Turkey has been named Astoria on social media
but here on Roosevelt Island, many call her Rosie.
Our #1 favorite bird of Spring 2024 is Astoria the Wild Turkey. She became instantly famous by showing up on East 49th Street in midtown Manhattan on May 7, visiting Saks Fifth Avenue, and staying a week in the area before flying to Roosevelt Island. 🦃 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HET4ZZCLcd— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) June 13, 2024
I felt like sending you this message, because I feel like you are a good voice for our Roosevelt Island community. Thank you so much for your social media presence.
Yesterday afternoon as I was headed to the subway station, I saw the wild Turkey. It has become a lovely and surprising sighting every time I get to see it.
There was a family of five in front of me, including a boy in his late teens and his father. The boy threw a rock to the wild Turkey. I was appalled by this and called him out. His father jumped to his defense very aggressively saying things like “relax man, it’s just a turkey”. They couldn’t understand why I would stand up for a living creature.
I was so offended and disturbed by these behaviors and attitudes. I wanted to share this with you, so maybe you can send a message of care for animals, especially our unlikely visitor.
Another local person reported observing and stopping several children from shooting water pistols at Rosie.
Let's leave Rosie alone and enjoy her presence on Roosevelt Island from a safe distance.
Saturday 6/8… went to find my girl Astoria the Wild Turkey on Roosevelt Island 🦃🫶🏻 she was in her tree pic.twitter.com/ytK5xY7XV1— mern (@mariannesimpson) June 10, 2024
Astoria, the Wild Turkey seems pretty comfortable in the grass on Roosevelt Island, with a nice view of Manhattan. Taken on 5.30.24.#wildturkey #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/YB6BLK2NrZ— Sheryl Checkman (@DiveArtist) June 7, 2024
Astoria, the wild turkey at Roosevelt Island: Hey, who doesn't love a good dust bath?— bangkokdave (@bangkokdave) June 2, 2024
(Well, I don't, but I'm not a turkey.) https://t.co/F5dId5fsZc
Astoria the Wild Turkey loves 🫐, today on Roosevelt Island. 🦃 💙 pic.twitter.com/dDb75aLfrT— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) May 20, 2024
Roosevelt Island resident and Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi reported May 16:
It's a wild female turkey. She has been "traveling" for 3 weeks now. The first time I was called the bird landed on the street in Astoria and was walking on the sidewalk. Then she moved to a park. Later I got a few calls from Manhattan. And now she is visiting Roosevelt Island.
Please remember she is a wild Turkey and not a domestic Turkey. They should never be approached. Wild Turkeys are the largest upland game bird in North America and they reproduce this time of year.
0 comments :
Post a Comment