Astoria A/K/A Rosie The Wild Turkey Living Comfortably And Exploring Roosevelt Island Bringing Joy And Smiles To Many People - But A Few Are Harassing The Turkey Throwing Rocks And Shooting Water Guns At Rosie

Yesterday afternoon as I was headed to the subway station, I saw the wild Turkey. It has become a lovely and surprising sighting every time I get to see it.

There was a family of five in front of me, including a boy in his late teens and his father. The boy threw a rock to the wild Turkey. I was appalled by this and called him out. His father jumped to his defense very aggressively saying things like “relax man, it’s just a turkey”. They couldn’t understand why I would stand up for a living creature.

I was so offended and disturbed by these behaviors and attitudes. I wanted to share this with you, so maybe you can send a message of care for animals, especially our unlikely visitor.