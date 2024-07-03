Do You Have A Favorite Roosevelt Island Bench To Sit, Relax And Enjoy The Moment? Tell Us About It, And Dedicate A Roosevelt Island Bench With Your Own Personal Message
Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler has a favorite bench.. Mr Krikler reports:
I like to come to a bench by the Blackwell House fountain when the weather is nice. I like to come when I've finished client work or other things I have going on. It's great to sit under the trees and look at the greenery. I do some of my best thinking there.
Click here for information from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) to purchase a bench dedication plaque. The price is $75.
