Happy July 4 Independence Day, It's America's 248th Birthday - A Peaceful And Calm Day, No East River Fireworks Viewing From Roosevelt Island This Year
Happy 248th Birthday to the United States Of America.
The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.
|Image Of John Trumball's Declaration Of Independence Painting From US History
Thomas Jefferson's handwritten draft of our Declaration of Independence (with revisions by John Adams and Benjamin Franklin), 1776: pic.twitter.com/1VaUmeNgI6— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 4, 2024
Here's what the Macy's July 4 East River Fireworks looked like from Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park in 2022.
Happy Birthday America.
