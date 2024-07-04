Thursday, July 4, 2024

Happy July 4 Independence Day, It's America's 248th Birthday - A Peaceful And Calm Day, No East River Fireworks Viewing From Roosevelt Island This Year

Happy 248th Birthday to the United States Of America.

The Declaration of Independence was signed on July 4, 1776.

Image Of John Trumball's Declaration Of Independence Painting From US History


Roosevelt Island was quiet and peaceful today. For the last 10 years, large crowds would come to Roosevelt Island to view the Macy's July 4 East River Fireworks celebration. This year the Fireworks moved to the Hudson River reducing greatly the number of Roosevelt Island visitors today.

Here's what the Macy's July 4 East River Fireworks looked like from Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park in 2022.

Happy Birthday America.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:37:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )