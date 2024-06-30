You're Invited To Tell State Senator Liz Krueger, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright And RIOC About Your Roosevelt Island Issues Of Concern At July 1 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting

COME TELL YOUR STATE ELECTED REPS YOU WANT A BIGGER SAY IN HOW RIOC IS RUN

The next CB8RI meeting is on July 1 at 630pm on Zoom.

We will be joined by State Senator Liz Krueger and Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright. Our State elected representatives are the only ones who can help us with the imbalance of power many of us feel in dealing with RIOC.

Almost 1,100 people signed our petition demanding direct election of all Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) board members; this is a very significant number out of 12,000 residents. We need this for two reasons:

(i) Better oversight of RIOC

(ii) A bigger say in how things are done for the betterment of the community.