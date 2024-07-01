Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Star Award Honors Roosevelt Island Disabled Association President Wendy Hersh For Decades As Indispensable Part Of Community - Come Celebrate July 11 With An Evening Of Performances, Drinks, & Dining At The Sanctuary To Raise Funds For Scholarship Program

Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Executive Director Kristi Towey reports:

The Star Award is given biannually to a member of the Roosevelt Island community in recognition of their extraordinary service. We postponed the scheduled 2023 event to this year because of our 40th anniversary celebration in December. The honoree is nominated and the Board of Directors and Executive Staff vote for their choice.

This year's recipient, Wendy L. Hersh is truly a “Star” in our eyes and that of the community. Wendy helped develop the Scholarship program at MSTDA during her time on the board. This event is a fundraiser for the MSTDA Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available online here.

Wendy's bio:

For decades Wendy has been an indispensable part of the Roosevelt Island Community. She has provided friendship, help, counseling, aid, and comfort to the people on this island who need it the most. When COVID hit, Wendy knew that many of the people were going to have trouble feeding themselves. Today a large assortment of nutritious food is given out for free every Friday afternoon at the Cultural Center. The hours involved are tremendous, and all are voluntary. Her good friend Mary Coleman has been with her every step of the way.

Wendy has been director of the RIDA since 2015. Her predecessor, the late Jim Bates, personally asked Wendy to assist shortly before his passing. RIDA organized the Hope Memorial near Four Freedoms Park which celebrates the life of our first disabled US President, Franklin Roosevelt. RIDA has received grants from a dizzying array of agencies and foundations thanks to her efforts.

Here is a partial list of what RIDA provides.

the weekly Food Pantry & home delivery of groceries

educational events to raise awareness of disabilities

workshops to build skills

Friday night entertainment & Tuesday night Pilates

cultural field trips & trips to see friends in rehab facilities

resources for referral to local agencies • providing disability equipment.

RIDA also partners each year with Public Safety and the Youth Center to collect and distribute toys to island children during the holidays.

After a long and distinguished career in the retail sector Wendy suffered an accident which damaged her spine. She had to rethink the direction of her life. In 2002 she became a certified rehabilitation counselor. Later she obtained her license as a mental health counselor. Her path was then paved toward a life of service for the disabled and those in need.

Wendy joined the MSTDA Board in 2007 and served for 7 years. During that time, she with the board’s backing instituted the successful and incredibly valuable scholarship program. Today we award over $25K in scholarships to families who would not otherwise be able to participate. Wendy's daughter Lauren, a very talented actress, performed for many years in MSTDA productions.

Wendy has touched thousands of lives and for that MSTDA is honored to recognize her as our 2024 RI Star, at our 2nd Star Award Gala fundraiser on July 11, 2024.

You do not need to attend to contribute. There is a donation link on the ticket site as well. There is also a way to donate a ticket for a staff member to attend on the ticket purchase page.