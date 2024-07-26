No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend Due To MTA Track Maintenance - Vernon B'lvd In Queens Closed Saturday Morning To 3 PM For NYC Summer Streets Program Causing Q102 Bus Detours

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

Due to the DOT Summer Streets initiative, Vernon Boulevard will be closed from 7am to 3pm this Saturday between 44th Drive and 30th Road. The Roosevelt Island Bridge will however remain open to traffic, and The MTA has provided us the following information on the Q102 Bus service during that time, which will continue to run but have several detours:

Q102 buses will be detoured between 21st St at 40th Ave and 36th Ave at 21st St on Jul 27, Saturday, 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Northbound missed stops:

Vernon Blvd at 36th Ave and 38th Ave

41st Ave from Vernon Blvd to 21st St

Southbound missed stops:

40th Ave at 12th St and Vernon Blvd

Vernon Blvd from 38th Ave to 37th Ave

See information via planned services changes on the MTA website here, as well as an associated map here.