No Roosevelt Island F Train Service To Manhattan This Weekend Due To MTA Track Maintenance - Vernon B'lvd In Queens Closed Saturday Morning To 3 PM For NYC Summer Streets Program Causing Q102 Bus Detours

According to the MTA, there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train service to Manhattan beginning 9:45 PM tonight through 5 AM Monday Morning.
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
Due to the DOT Summer Streets initiative, Vernon Boulevard will be closed from 7am to 3pm this Saturday between 44th Drive and 30th Road. The Roosevelt Island Bridge will however remain open to traffic, and The MTA has provided us the following information on the Q102 Bus service during that time, which will continue to run but have several detours:
Q102 buses will be detoured between 21st St at 40th Ave and 36th Ave at 21st St on Jul 27, Saturday, 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Northbound missed stops:
Vernon Blvd at 36th Ave and 38th Ave
41st Ave from Vernon Blvd to 21st St
Southbound missed stops:
40th Ave at 12th St and Vernon Blvd
Vernon Blvd from 38th Ave to 37th Ave
See information via planned services changes on the MTA website here, as well as an associated map here.
Check out the Summer Streets activities on Vernon B'lvd tomorrow.
BRINGING IT!!!!!!— Queens World Film Festival (@QueensWorldFilm) July 26, 2024
Oh, you wish you could crush it like this on the green carpet. Come to Summer Streets, brought to you by @nyc_dot. We will see you at 30th Drive & Vernon Blvd tomorrow 7am - 3pm.
BRING IT!!!!!! @ItsInQueens @QueensRisingNYC pic.twitter.com/GXhZ93I0eJ
Tomorrow is the first Summer Streets!— Citi Bike (@CitiBikeNYC) July 26, 2024
Get a free Citi Bike Day Pass by using the code CITISUMMER24 to ride all day in Queens! Thanks to @citi.
To redeem:
▶️Open the Citi Bike app
▶️Go to the Menu
▶️Select Day Pass
▶️Add Promo Code
Ride!
Learn more here: https://t.co/YX5fUhdyfi pic.twitter.com/6LNlW8MN0m
