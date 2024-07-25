Watch Video Of July 23 RIOC Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting Discussion With Roosevelt Island Residents About Main Street Traffic Safety, Domestic Violence Assaults, Mental Illness, Duane Reade Shoplifting, PSD Staffing Levels, New Stop Signs & More

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a Community engagement meeting Tuesday evening July 23. RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown and Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels spoke with and answered questions from about a half dozen Roosevelt Island residents at the Good Shepherd Community Center.

Chief Brown emphasized the low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but reported that most of the crime on Roosevelt Island continues to be of domestic violence and incidents related to mental illness.





Chief Brown spoke and answered questions about:

2 New Solar Powered Light Up Main Street stop signs by PS/IS 217,

Tuesday August 6 Law Enforcement annual National Night Out,

Cooling Center at Good Shepherd during extreme heat days,

Crime is very low on Roosevelt Island but there were 10 instances of assault caused by domestic violence,

20-25% of PSD calls are for incidents involving mental illness of emotional disturbed persons,

Shoplifting incidents at Duane Reade are down from 10-15 per week to 1-2 with the placement of a PSD Officer in the area,

Homeless people,

PSD staffing levels, 27 officers have left to join the NYPD. 6 new officers have recently been hired,

Pet registration in case they get lost,

Main Street traffic safety, speeding, u turns, illegal street parking

PSD Officer assigned to cover Main Street every day from 7 in the morning to 11 at night

Here's the full video of the July 23 RIOC PSD Community Engagement meeting.