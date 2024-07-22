Rise Light & Power Proposing To Bring Offshore Wind Power To NYC Via Underwater Transmission Cables To LIC's Ravenswood Power Plant Right Across The East River From Roosevelt Island - Learn More About The Queensboro Renewable Express Project

The Rise Light & Power Ravenswood Power Plant is located in Long Island City right across the East River from Roosevelt Island.

A clean energy future demands bold action. That’s why we’re proud of our #RenewableRavenswood vision to transform New York City's largest fossil fuel plant into a new clean energy hub. pic.twitter.com/EnYanZqDFi — Rise Light & Power (@RiseLightPower) October 27, 2022

At last Saturday's Roosevelt Island Farmers Market, Rise Light & Power's Director of External Affairs Lydia Downing spoke to residents

about the Queensboro Renewable Express project to bring offshore wind power to NYC utilizing underwater transmission cables and invited residents to a July 23 meeting hosted by the NY State Public Service Commission to learn more about the project.

According to Rise Light & Power:

Local residents, community leaders, clean energy advocates and others will join team members from Rise Light & Power and officials from New York State’s Public Service Commission to learn more about and provide public comment on the Queensboro Renewable Express, a proposed project that would deliver offshore wind energy to New York City via underwater transmission cables and related onshore facilities. WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 1PM & 5:30PM (Statement Hearings begin at 2PM & 6:30PM) WHERE: Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, 10-25 41st St, Long Island City, Queens WHO: New York State Public Service Commission, Rise Light & Power, members of the public WHAT: Public information sessions and public statement hearings for the proposed Queensboro Renewable Express as required by Article VII of New York State’s Public Service Law “Siting of Major Utility Transmission Facilities” WHY: Building Queensboro Renewable Express will get New York State closer to its target of 100% zero-emission electricity by 2040 set forth in the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The project is designed to facilitate the replacement of existing 1960s-era fossil fuel generators at Ravenswood Generating Station, which powers one in five homes in NYC on the hottest days of the year. Queensboro Renewable Express is the next step in realizing the goals of Renewable Ravenswood, a plan that would turn NYC’s largest fossil fuel power station into a clean energy hub – reducing emissions, creating jobs, and keeping the lights on for New Yorkers.

Here's more info on the Rise Light & Power Queensboro Renewable Express project.

Can’t make the in-person event? For those who cannot attend or prefer not to speak at the public hearings, there are other ways to provide comments and share your voice on renewable energy for Queens. For more info visit: https://t.co/V1ZhggnhqI — Rise Light & Power (@RiseLightPower) July 22, 2024

Statement from Rise CEO Clint Plummer on @GovKathyHochul’s announcement regarding @NYSERDA’s next offshore wind solicitation. pic.twitter.com/dFjbtwNFoD — Rise Light & Power (@RiseLightPower) July 17, 2024

Click here for more info on the Queensboro Renewable Express project.