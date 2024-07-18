NY State Senator Liz Krueger Visits Roosevelt Island Yesterday For Close Up Look Of Community In Action At The Senior Center, Youth Center, Food Pantry, Main Street Theatre, Education Garden, Library And Lunch At Rolls N Bowls

She met with Lisa Fernandez and shared conversation with the older adults!

She met with Mary Coleman

and Barbara Parker of RIDA, who opened up the Food Pantry for Liz to see! Since Liz started the Food Bank uptown —they had a really worthwhile conversation about running a food pantry and meeting all the health and safety standards.

Like many Islanders, Barbara wears many hats-so she was also able to talk about MSTD and show the space. Liz was truly impressed with the abundance of space and how well it is used by the community.

She then met Dhru Amin, RIOC CFO, who escorted Liz to the Youth Center. Fantastic exchange with the older campers.

She was so impressed -they were prepared with excellent and challenging questions for Liz!

Christina Delfico of iDig2Learn led Liz on a tour of the Education Garden, a partnership between iDig2Learn and the Youth Center.

We discovered Liz grew up with a big garden—so she and Christina had a lot to discuss. Christina says about Liz “boy does she know her plants “

Then onto the NYPL where Branch Manager, Brandon Korosh, greeted Liz and gave her a tour of the facilities. Liz ended her day with a Chicken Tereyaki Bowl at the Rolls N Bowls directly across from the Library. She gives it a “Thumbs Up” review!

She really had a wonderful day and was very pleased to meet a diverse of Islanders and really to experience so much of it “in action”. She has an even greater appreciation for the Island lifestyle than she did before!