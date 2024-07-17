You're Invited To Open Doors Reality Poets July 18 Lighthouse Park Mid Summer BBQ And July 27 Open Mic For Poetry Reading At Roosevelt Island Public Library - Check Out Their Latest Newsletter And Episode 2 Of Reality Poets TV Too

Also Open Doors invites you to Open Mic on July 27 from 2-4 PM at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch (504 Main Street):

We are very excited to invite you to share your poetry with us on a Saturday afternoon at the Roosevelt Island Library. Come ready for an afternoon of spoken word and good times with friends and community.

All poets who would like to perform, please email us at: support@opendoorsnyc.org to be put on the list. Please do your best to email us prior to the event so that we can have our scheudle set and ready to go.

There will be a chance to win prizes and light refreshments will be provided. Bring your friends and family!