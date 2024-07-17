You're Invited To Open Doors Reality Poets July 18 Lighthouse Park Mid Summer BBQ And July 27 Open Mic For Poetry Reading At Roosevelt Island Public Library - Check Out Their Latest Newsletter And Episode 2 Of Reality Poets TV Too
Our Roosevelt Island neighbors at the Coler Rehab & Nursing Facility, the Open Doors Reality Poets are:
... an artist collective of current and former residents of a long-term care facility on Roosevelt Island in NYC. Guided by the Reality Poets’ lived experience and vision, our work focuses on disability justice, community building and gun violence prevention...
The Open Doors NYC Reality Poets invite you to their July 18 Mid-Summer Barbecue at Lighthouse Park.
Thank you everyone who came to our recent BBQ, and if you couldn't make it... don't worry because we're having ANOTHER ONE!!! Join us Thursday, July 18th at 3:30pm at Light House Park, Roosevelt Island (910 Main Street) for our mid summer barbecue. There will be food, drinks, music and poetry. All are welcome, so bring your friends and family! We're excited to continue the summer festivities with y'all and can't wait to spend more time together.
Also Open Doors invites you to Open Mic on July 27 from 2-4 PM at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch (504 Main Street):
Join us for an afternoon of poetry at Roosevelt Island Library. Just as much as we love to read your poetry, we love to hear you speak it!
We are very excited to invite you to share your poetry with us on a Saturday afternoon at the Roosevelt Island Library. Come ready for an afternoon of spoken word and good times with friends and community.
All poets who would like to perform, please email us at: support@opendoorsnyc.org to be put on the list. Please do your best to email us prior to the event so that we can have our scheudle set and ready to go.
There will be a chance to win prizes and light refreshments will be provided. Bring your friends and family!
0 comments :
Post a Comment