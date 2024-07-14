Q&A Interview With Gen Z Artists On Their Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Exhibition "The Road Ahead" - Inspired By The Transformative Power Of Youth As Catalyst For Change

Interviewer: Thank you all for joining me today. Let’s start with the inspiration behind "The Road Ahead" exhibition. Elena, could you tell us what motivated the theme of history, forgiveness, and the transformative power of art?

Elena Jordan: Certainly. "The Road Ahead" was born from a collective desire to explore how art can serve as a bridge between our past, present, and future. We wanted to delve into the idea that forgiveness, as Hannah Arendt eloquently put it, can reverse the irreversible flow of history. This theme resonates deeply with the challenges and opportunities facing today’s society, urging us to confront our past in order to pave a path forward.

Interviewer: Amazia, your statement about honoring the transformative power of youth is quite compelling. Could you expand on how this theme manifests in the artworks featured in the exhibition?

Amazia Thompson: Absolutely. Throughout history, young people have been catalysts for change, often pushing boundaries and reshaping societal norms. In "The Road Ahead," we showcase artworks by a diverse group of Gen-Z artists who embody this spirit of innovation and resilience. Their works not only challenge established narratives but also celebrate the creative energy that propels us towards a future where inclusivity and empathy prevail.

Interviewer: Tiko, you have been recently appointed as board of director at RIVAA Gallery, and this is your first group exhibition as a curator. What was your vision for assembling this diverse array of artworks? How do you see these artists contributing to a larger societal dialogue?

Tiko El Outa: Our vision with "The Road Ahead" was to curate a dynamic conversation that disrupts conventional norms and amplifies the voices of young artists. We wanted to showcase works that provoke thought, spark dialogue, and invite viewers to reconsider their perspectives on history and its impact on our collective future. These artists are not just creating art; they are challenging us to imagine new possibilities and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable society....