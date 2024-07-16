NYPD Special Victims Squad Seeking Your Help Identifying Suspect In June 29 Roosevelt Island Sexual Assault Forcible Touching Of 19 Year Old Female

Two week ago I noticed two NYPD Special Victims detectives appearing to be investigating an incident by the Roosevelt Island Riverwalk Commons area. I asked the detectives what happened but they declined to comment.

The NYPD Special Victims unit tweeted yesterday:

Here is an updated picture of this man still wanted by the Queens Special Victims Squad for a sexual assault that occurred on June 29, 2024, at 3:20 a.m. in the vicinity of Roosevelt Island. If you have any information, call 718-520-9277. https://t.co/zldV8B70Xi pic.twitter.com/34sf0mCR6W — NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) July 15, 2024

I asked the NYPD for further information:

The NYPD Special Victims tweeted today about a sexual assault that occured June 29 on Roosevelt Island which is in the jurisdiction of the 114 precinct in Queens. Here is link to the Tweet. Please note that there is a subtweet which says the assault took place on Roosevelt Avenue which is different from Roosevelt Island. The picture of the suspect is from the Roosevelt Island subway station. Do you have any more specific information on what happened?

A NYPD spokesperson answered today:

It was reported to police that on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at approximately 0315 hours, a 19-year-old female was walking in the vicinity of Main Street and West Main Street, when an unknown male approached her and demanded a kiss. The complainant asked the individual to leave her alone. The individual then pushed her against a wall and, and forcibly touched the victim’s private area.. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. The suspect fled on foot. There is no arrest and the investigation is ongoing.