During Current Roosevelt Island Red Bus Crisis, Residents Pleasantly Surprised Last Night To Find The MTA Running A Subway Shuttle Bus On The Red Bus Route - But RIOC Does Not Expect The MTA Shuttle Bus To Continue

As previously reported, due to maintenance issues only 1 of 5 Roosevelt Island Red Buses are currently working. Roosevelt Island residents are experiencing long waiting times and overcrowding when the only working Red Bus does arrive at their stop.





Last night, there was some hope that help was on the way for Roosevelt Island bus riders.





Another resident reported last night:

I am on an MTA bus that is operating as a Red Bus. The sign says Subway Shuttle. Other residents commented: We can confirm this. Last night waiting for the Red Bus, the MTA Subway shuttle bus came along. and: MTA trying to redeem themselves for what they put us through when the F was out lol and: That would be awesome, if they can make that happen until this crisis passes. A spokesperson for Roosevelt Island's NY State Senator Liz Krueger added:

Senator Krueger has spoken directly to MTA Chair Janno Lieber about the Red Bus situation. She hopes the MTA can assist in expediting the Red Bus order since the MTA orders buses from the same company —and as Liz reports the MTA is its number one customer.

That’s great IF MTA is supplying buses until the new ones arrive. Again—she’s definitely had more than one conversation with Mr. Lieber. He said he’d try to get MTA buses here on loan—and he did ; much faster than she thought would be possible!

About 6 PM last night, I started receiving reports that the MTA was running a Roosevelt Island subway shuttle on the Red Bus route. A Tipster shared this photo of the MTA Bus Subway shuttle in front of the Octagon building.But, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels reported today:

We’ve had some very productive conversations with the MTA this week, and last evening they were able to send an extra bus over to the island to help with supplemental service for a brief period. It was a nice favor that was contingent on the bus being available, and though it’s not something we anticipate will continue, we are incredibly grateful for their assistance, which has also extended to helping with our fleet’s maintenance needs.

As of now, hopes are dashed for more buses to supplement

the one working Roosevelt Island Red Bus.

Perhaps better news coming next week.