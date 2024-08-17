FDNY Responds To Roosevelt Island Electric Wheelchair Battery Catching Fire At Roosevelt Landing This Morning Shutting Down Main Street

A Roosevelt Island Tipster reported this morning:

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) reported:

8/17/24 Manhattan 10-77 Box 1945: 540 Main Street on Roosevelt Island



Battery fire on wheelchair, apartment 472



BC49 to MAN: Transmit the 10-77, we have an electric wheelchair on fire in apartment 472 with a heavy smoke condition



I asked RIOC:

Do you have any info on the fire this morning at Roosevelt Landings? I’m told that the cause was a battery fire from electric wheelchair? Is that true? Were there any injuries?

RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Anthony Amoroso replied:

There was a fire at Roosevelt Landings this morning. FDNY responded and handled the situation, it was an electric wheelchair but not sure exactly what caused the fire ( not sure if it was battery related). There were No injuries and the maintenance People from Roosevelt Landings were on scene. Condition was corrected. Sorry FD did not go into exactly what was the cause with the wheelchair.

According to a FDNY spokesperson:

540 MAIN ST BET WEST RD & ROOSEVELT ISLAND,MN Call rec @ 0955 Report of fire/smoke 19 story multiple dwelling Small fire on the 4th floor Under control at 1022 hrs. No injuries Cause is under investigation

A Roosevelt Landings resident says a building employee's car parked in the 540 breezeway blocked FDNY access to the back of the building. According to the Roosevelt Landings resident:

Fire in 540 this morning. An electric wheelchair battery went ablaze. Fortunately, no injures. This morning, the fire was at the back of the building, normally accessed by FDNY through the back entrance. That didn't happen this morning because a building worker's car was blocking the fire lane. FDNY had to enter by the Main Street door. We were fortunate that this fire was not more dangerously engaged, or the result of a heart attack or stroke incident. I'd really like to know what the emergency was that required the car to be parked on a Saturday morning at 10 AM?

Today's Roosevelt Landings wheelchair battery fire

could have been much worse.