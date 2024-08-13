Get Your Tickets Now For Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Musical Production Of The Wind In The Willows By Our Local Jonathan & Kimbirdlee Fadner Husband & Wife Team - Performances Thursday August 15 To Sunday August 18

According to the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):

On Thursday, August 15th, 2024, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance’s Make-a-Musical Summer Program will present “The Wind in the Willows”, a staged premiere of a new musical by Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner. “The Wind in the Willows’ is based on the classic novel by Kenneth Grahame and takes place in a mythical countryside where humanity and animals connect. There will be four performances on Aug 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm and Aug 18 at 3pm. The show takes place in the Howe Theatre at 548 Main St on Roosevelt Island. Tickets can be found at MSTDA’s website and can also be purchased at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the start of the show each day.

MSTDA’s Make-a-Musical program is dedicated to creating and producing new theatrical works in New York City. “The Wind in the Willows” joins an impressive list of musicals launched by the Fadner team that includes full length musicals “The Monkey King, a Kung Fu Musical,” “The Ghosts All Around You,” “Book About Life,” and numerous one act musicals co-created with the Make-a-Musical kids!