Get Your Tickets Now For Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Musical Production Of The Wind In The Willows By Our Local Jonathan & Kimbirdlee Fadner Husband & Wife Team - Performances Thursday August 15 To Sunday August 18
According to the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA):
On Thursday, August 15th, 2024, Roosevelt Island's Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance’s Make-a-Musical Summer Program will present “The Wind in the Willows”, a staged premiere of a new musical by Jonathan Fadner and Kimbirdlee Fadner. “The Wind in the Willows’ is based on the classic novel by Kenneth Grahame and takes place in a mythical countryside where humanity and animals connect. There will be four performances on Aug 15, 16 and 17 at 7pm and Aug 18 at 3pm. The show takes place in the Howe Theatre at 548 Main St on Roosevelt Island. Tickets can be found at MSTDA’s website and can also be purchased at the Box Office 30 minutes prior to the start of the show each day.MSTDA’s Make-a-Musical program is dedicated to creating and producing new theatrical works in New York City. “The Wind in the Willows” joins an impressive list of musicals launched by the Fadner team that includes full length musicals “The Monkey King, a Kung Fu Musical,” “The Ghosts All Around You,” “Book About Life,” and numerous one act musicals co-created with the Make-a-Musical kids!
“Our original production of Wind in the Willows was cut short and made virtual by Covid 19 back in 2020. This show is all about community and sticking together to see each other through tough times. Perseverance in the face of obstacles, and protecting the people and the community that you call home. MSTDA has been that for me for the last 9 years, and working on Wind in The Willows has brought back all the memories of sticking together and hunkering down with our theater community in the midst of a lockdown. I am so honored to have these young actors putting life into this story and so thankful for their efforts! I'm so grateful to be part of a community that helps me tell these stories.” - Jonathan Fadner (Writer/Composer/Director)
Jonathan Fadner also builds the set and props for “The Wind in the Willows,” arranges and records musical demos with his wife Kimbirdlee, and works with his own two children, Jack and Charlie and a cast of 14 talented young actors to bring this heartwarming musical to life. He works alongside a creative team that includes long-time MSTDA staff Jeanne Castagnaro (Costume Designer), Zackry Childers (Lighting Designer), Kimbirdlee Fadner (Music Consultant), Tanya Starace (Set Designer and Board Secretary) and Isaiah Reynolds (Choreographer). The team is excited to welcome Louise Wang, a talented and dedicated teen intern who performed with the Children’s and Teen Theatre for many years, in her debut as Production Stage Manager. The team is rounded out by Ben Hill as Assistant Director and another bright and promising young intern, Micah Silverman as Costume Assistant.
This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and Roosevelt island Operating Corporation Public Purpose Funds Grant.” Video from a live preview performance at the Roosevelt Island Public Library.
Jonathan Fadner shows up how be built a boat for the set of The Wind In The Willows.
