Only 1 Of 5 Roosevelt Island Red Buses Currently In Service, '"We're Sorry And Are Working As Hard As We Can To Restore Full Service As Quickly As Possible" Says RIOC - At Least Red Bus GPS Tracking Beta Testing Working Now

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) announced at approximately 9 PM last Saturday evening:

We were informed this evening that one of our buses suffered a significant mechanical issue and needed to be taken off the road. Unfortunately, we are now down to one bus on Main Street and expect this to remain the case for the next several days, at a minimum.

We are under no illusions about how frustrating this situation is for island residents. We sincerely apologize for these issues and are working as hard as we can to restore full service as quickly as possible.

This is now the third bus that is currently inactive due to repair work. Our Red Bus fleet is aging, and the buses we have are running constantly. Though we have ordered two new buses, we don’t expect them to arrive on the island until the end of 2024/early 2025. For now, our Transportation team is doing its very best to keep things steady, but the situation is difficult.

The one bus currently on the road will be running on a “load and go” basis to try and keep people moving. You can currently track the Red Bus using the Transit app (RIOC is in the beta testing phase of this bus tracking, but it is live for the public to see) so we encourage folks to download this free app and check the bus location on the island before departing.

We are also encouraging riders to utilize the Q102 bus, which has free transfers for both the F-Train and Tram. The Q102 can also be tracked through the Transit app, an added benefit to downloading it.

When we have more details on when full service will be restored, we will be sure to share them with the community.

Sincerely,

The RIOC Executive Team