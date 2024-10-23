Come In Your Scariest And Spookiest Costume For The Annual Roosevelt Island Main Street Halloween Parade & Extravaganza Taking Place Saturday October 26 - Four Freedoms Park Halloween Pop Up Library And iDig2Learn City Of Forest Day On October 26 Too

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

We will have three special events happening on the island this Saturday, October 26th that we wanted to make sure were marked on your calendars!





RIOC Halloween Parade & Extravaganza





The spooky season is upon us and this year RIOC is once again excited to host its annual Halloween Parade & Extravaganza on Saturday, October 26th!

This year’s event will once again kick-off with a parade down Main Street and proceed all the way to Southpoint Park, where we’ll be hosting Halloween fun for the whole family featuring food, music, pumpkin decorating, inflatable amusements and more!

PARADE DETAILS

Parade participants will gather at 10:00 AM at Capobianco Field (opposite 595 Main Street ) then proceed down Main Street starting at 10:45AM to Southpoint Park for the Extravaganza.

Event Information

10:00 AM - Parade organizes at Capobianco Field.

10:45 AM - Parade kick-off, led by PSD/Grounds vehicle. The Parade will head south on Main Street, passing the business district, proceeding to the Blackwell turnaround. Once at Blackwell, the parade will continue south on West Road, passing the subway, ending at Southpoint Park.

11:00 AM - Enter Southpoint Park. Attendees wishing to park strollers will be directed to a designated area outside the park.

11:00 AM to 3:00 PM - If you can’t make the Halloween parade, feel free to join us at Southpoint Park for the Extravaganza! Pumpkin decorating, amusements, food, music, giveaways and more!

Halloween Pop-Up Library at Four Freedoms State Park

The Four Freedoms Park Conservancy is hosting a special Halloween pop-up library and pumpkin decorating event on Saturday, October 26th from 11 AM to 4PM. Come grab a book and decorate a FREE pumpkin (while supplies last). There are a limited numbers of pumpkins, so registration is strongly encouraged at the link here: https://www.eventbrite. com/e/halloween-pop-up- library-tickets-1048260363967





City of Forest Day at Lighthouse Park





iDig2Learn, MSTDA, Coler Hospital and more are once again hosting their annual "City of Forest Day" at Lighthouse Park from 2:30PM to 5:30PM. The event will include:

Tree Care: Mulching, Weeding, Planting & Adding New Tree Labels (2:30PM-5:30PM)

Sample Niava's Body Butters (while supplies last) (2:30 PM)

A Performance by Jody Sperling's Time Lapse Dance (3PM-3:15PM)

Artist Nikki Lindt's Underground Listening & Drawing Experience (3:30PM-5PM)

Plogging (3:30PM-4:30PM)

This event is free to the public and all ages are welcome!