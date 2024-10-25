Celebrate City Of Forest Day Saturday October 26 At Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park - Come Join Our Neighbors To Learn About Tree Stewardship, Enjoy The Beautiful Fall Colors, A Special Ecological Dance Performance & More Family Fun Activities

Aiming to raise awareness of the natural beauty of Lighthouse Park surrounding Coler Hospital and the importance of the urban forest, and the vital role residents play in caring for the “lungs” of our city, while having fun doing so, three organizations – iDig2Learn, Main Street Theatre and Dance Alliance (MSTDA) and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler (Coler Hospital) – are collaborating to host “Forest for Us” a City of Forest Day event on Roosevelt Island.

This third annual event will celebrate the trees at the northern tip of Roosevelt Island. The afternoon includes a series of activities, supporting awareness of trees’ vital role in our local environment – they stabilize the land capturing rain during storm events, which reduces flooding, they provide a calming respite for our mental health, they inhale carbon dioxide and exhale oxygen and provide food and shelter for birds and butterflies.

One highlight, returning thanks to MSTDA partners, is a performance from famed dancer Jody Sperling featuring dancers from the Time Lapse Dance ensemble, whose work “aims to investigate the relationship of the moving body to the ecologies we inhabit through performance, media, education and activism.” From 3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. the company will perform excerpts from “Arbor,” an ecologically-themed piece that expresses human kinship with trees.

Another high point is an underground listening and drawing experience created for us by interdisciplinary artist Nikki Lindt who “explores the subterranean world both sonically and visually to tell stories about the earth’s ecosystems.” She will guide us to listen through headphones to what her microphones pick up and encourage us to draw what we hear “revealing surprisingly dramatic sonic arrays that normally remain hidden from our senses.”

Other activities will spotlight members from the community. Meet Andi of NiAva’s Body Bar to sample forest-infused body butters (while supplies last). Mingle with residents of Coler Hospital for a healthy snack while reveling in peak fall bloom of the sugar maples and tupelo trees. Enjoy savory appetizers from Jon of Poppa’s Pantry. Enjoy assembling a take home succulent in a beautifully handcrafted mini pot from local Winifred’s Collection. Reconnect with Coach Scot’s baseball players, the Girl Scouts, Roosevelt Island Garden Club and Haki Compost Collective members who will guide us to create mulch rings for existing trees planted in 2022. Attendees will also plant a handful of new trees and be invited to add professional botanical tree labels into the ground next to the trees, thanks to iDig2Learn receiving a Green Fund Grant. Cap off the event with members of the Roosevelt Island Plogging Club who will invite us to try Plogging while learning more about their club.