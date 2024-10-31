Thursday, October 31, 2024

Sunday Is Now Pop Up Bagel Day At Roosevelt Island's Mediterranean Eatery - Come Get Your Fresh Baked Tasty Bagels Made On Premises, A Variety Of Flavored Spreads And An Ice Coffee Slushee

Among the pleasures of living in New York City that has been missing on Roosevelt Island is a good neighborhood bagel store. 

But no longer, at least for one day a week.

Mediterranean Eater owner Alon Kruvi has great news for Roosevelt Island bagel lovers.

Mr Kruvi says Mediterranean Eatery will now be open 9 AM - 12 PM every Sunday  

selling fresh baked bagels made on premises, a variety of flavored spreads and a sweet ice coffee slushee. 

I tried the bagels last week and they are delicious. Give it a try.

Who knows, maybe Roosevelt Island's ME bagels will make the next NY Times NYC Best Bagel list.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:24:00 PM

