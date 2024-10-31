Sunday Is Now Pop Up Bagel Day At Roosevelt Island's Mediterranean Eatery - Come Get Your Fresh Baked Tasty Bagels Made On Premises, A Variety Of Flavored Spreads And An Ice Coffee Slushee
Among the pleasures of living in New York City that has been missing on Roosevelt Island is a good neighborhood bagel store.
But no longer, at least for one day a week.
Mediterranean Eater owner Alon Kruvi has great news for Roosevelt Island bagel lovers.
Mr Kruvi says Mediterranean Eatery will now be open 9 AM - 12 PM every Sunday
selling fresh baked bagels made on premises, a variety of flavored spreads and a sweet ice coffee slushee.
I tried the bagels last week and they are delicious. Give it a try.
There are few things New Yorkers like to argue about more than bagels, and the options here these days seem to be endless. We set out on a quest to find the best bagels in the city. https://t.co/lItiLIe323 pic.twitter.com/ABZjZg7xB3— The New York Times (@nytimes) October 26, 2024
Who knows, maybe Roosevelt Island's ME bagels will make the next NY Times NYC Best Bagel list.
0 comments :
Post a Comment