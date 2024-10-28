Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Election Early Voting Polling Site Very Busy So Far With 858 Votes Already Cast - NYC Mayor Eric Adams Urges New Yorkers To Vote And Make Your Voices Heard

New York City Mayor Eric Adams submitted the op-ed article below about voting to local NYC community media including Roosevelt Islander Online. According to Mayor Eric Adams:

Polls are Open!

October 28, 2024

Voting is the bedrock of our democracy — it shapes the kind of city, state, and nation we become. The stakes of this year's election could not be higher, and New Yorkers have the chance to make their voices heard on Tuesday November 5th. The polls will be open from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM on Election Day. If you can’t make it on Tuesday the 5th to vote, you can vote early in-person! Early voting has already started at 155 locations in New York City, and polls will be open through Sunday, November 3rd. Your poll site may have changed, so it’s important to check your location and its hours before you vote online at nycvotes.org.

The outcome of these elections will affect you and your family’s future, our economy, education, health care, and so much more. And in every single race, your vote matters — from president and vice president to your members of Congress and state representatives. We’re deciding who will lead us into the future, and what kind of future we want for our children and grandchildren. Also, six ballot proposals are on the back of your ballot, so remember to flip your ballot and vote on these important initiatives.

I’ve made my plan to vote — it’s critical that you do, too. And not just for yourself; bring your friends and family along. All U.S. citizens aged 18 and older who have registered are eligible to vote. Let’s get to the polls, vote, and ensure we are putting our city first.

For more information on where and how to vote, as well as who and what issues are on the ballot, check out nycvotes.org. All New Yorkers have the right to vote in their language. The Civic Engagement Commission will also be providing interpretation services in select languages and at poll sites on Saturday, November 2nd, on Sunday, November 3rd, and on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5th. For more information on interpretive services, please visit participate.nyc.gov. And if you run into any problems when you try to vote, call 311.

Our administration is determined to ensure that the election process is safe and secure, and that every New Yorker can exercise their right to vote in the safest big city in America. To protect the integrity of our electoral process, there will be an increased security presence at polling places and other key sites throughout the city. This includes uniformed NYPD personnel at every single one of the 1,211 polling places in New York City. While the city will respect and protect people’s right to peacefully protest, we will not tolerate those who violate the law, impede traffic, or engage in voter intimidation.

Voting is a sacred right that so many Americans have struggled and died for, and it is one that we will protect here in New York City. Our democracy relies on individuals with different opinions coming together to find solutions. Working toward a more perfect city and union is never easy. It takes all of us engaging in good faith conversation, expressing our views, and casting our ballots. So, make your voices heard, New York City, and get out and vote. See you at the polls.