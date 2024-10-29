RIHS Invites You To A Lecture Presentation About The Beginnings Of Roosevelt Island As A Residential Community - Northtown 50 Years Later, The Ongoing Quest Of Historic Preservation

NORTHTOWN 50 YEARS LATER

THE ONGOING QUEST OF HISTORIC PRESERVATION

On April 25th, 1975, the first resident of Roosevelt Island moved into Eastwood. That was almost 50 years ago now. By 1978, a population of 5,500 had arrived to call Northtown home.

Constructed based on the principles of Philip Johnson and John Burgee's visionary 1969 master plan, Roosevelt Island was an experiment in American urban planning. Despite its positive reception, the plan fell short and Phase 1, known as Northtown, was the only original portion completed. 2,100 units beckoned families back to the city offering the comforts of small-town living, right in the middle of New York City. Today, Northtown represents one of the most diverse zip codes in all of New York City.

Join us for a presentation hosted by The Roosevelt Island Historical Society, led by Hunter College graduate student Dylan Brown. Brown will explore the history and intricacies of Northtown and raise the question of whether Northtown should now be preserved an an historic example of American urban planning. Come join the open conversation about the future of preservation on Roosevelt Island.

NOVEMBER 19TH, 6:30PM @ THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND NYPL BRANCH, LOCATED @ 504 MAIN ST.