Another Day Of Long Lines Full Of Sightseeing Tourists On Roosevelt Island Tram Making Life Miserable For Residents And Workers

A Tipster shares photo taken this afternoon of the crazy Roosevelt Island Tram line stretching from the platform, down the stairs, across Second Avenue Tram Plaza

and reports

I feel terrible for RI residents. It must be frustrating. I get upset when I’m rushing home, and I miss my train, and the next one is coming in a few minutes. I can’t even imagine waiting to get home in that line!

Long lines of sightseeing tourists have made life miserable for Roosevelt Island residents and workers getting to and from Roosevelt Island.

Here's what the Roosevelt Island Tram lines full of sightseeing tourists

were like the past three days.

2321 people have signed the Trampled By Tourists, Priority Boarding for Residents and Workers on the Roosevelt Island Tram petition.

A group of Roosevelt Island residents spoke during the December 19 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors meeting Public Session advocating for residents/workers boarding preference on the Roosevelt Island Tram