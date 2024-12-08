Some More Scenes From This Year's Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony - Performances By MST&DA Kids, Local Girl Scouts And the RI Youth Center
As previously reported, the Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting
Ceremony took place last Friday at the Mediation Lawn.
Here are some more scenes from the Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted by Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels.
Introductory remarks by Mr Daniels and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine.
Followed by performances from kids of the Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance,
Roosevelt Island Girl Scouts,
and kids from the Roosevelt Island Youth Center.
More video from the 2024 Roosevelt Island Christmas/Holiday Tree Lighting.
