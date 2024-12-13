Friday, December 13, 2024

Roosevelt Island Joins The NYC Bird Alliance Annual Christmas Bird Count Sunday December 15 - Sign Up To Participate In This Family Friendly Scientific Research Project

The NYC Bird Alliance is celebrating 125 years of the Christmas Bird Count. on Sunday December 15

According to the NYC Bird Alliance:

The 125th annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count—the nation's longest-running Community-Science bird project—will soon be underway nationwide, and in all five boroughs of New York City.

Anyone can participate, even beginner birders! The data collected over the past century by volunteer observers, ranging from experienced ornithologists to casual nature enthusiasts, allow researchers to study the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America. This family-friendly activity is a great way to explore our City's natural areas while contributing to valuable scientific research, and we encourage all to participate!...

 iDig2Learn reports that Roosevelt Island is part of the NYC Bird Count 

Here's more on the NYC Bird Count.

Sign up here to join the Roosevelt Island NYC Bird Count

