Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Is Back For Your Food Scraps Every Saturday At Motorgate Plaza - New Volunteers Are Welcome, Orientation This Saturday

The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective is back collecting your food scraps at the Motorgate Plaza every Saturday next to the Farmers Market. I spoke with 2 of the Haki volunteers last Saturday.

The compost program is back. Thank you Roosevelt Islanders!

On October 5th, 2024 the food scrap drop-off collection for compost returned to Roosevelt Island in partnership with Big Reuse, RIOC and the all volunteer run Haki Compost Collective.

Every Saturday year round from 9 am to 2 pm at Motorgate Plaza your food scraps are collected by Haki and Big Reuse processes them into nutrient-rich compost to return to neighborhood landscapes, school and community gardens, sidewalk tree pits and neighbor’s houseplants.

Now New Yorkers have more options, they can send their scraps for methane gas capture to Newtown Creek through the resident brown bin and sidewalk orange bin programs and rejuvenate NYC soils through the Haki/Big Reuse Saturday green bin collection.

December 5th marked World Soil Day with a focus on measure, monitor and manage so here’s the success of the collectives efforts thanks to your participation…

Since the Oct 5th 2024 food scrap collection reopened Haki launched again with 17 rotating volunteers (including 5 new!) and welcomed 783 drop-offs, capturing over 100 pounds per hour each Saturday thanks to islanders

That is a collection total of 5,492 pounds over ten Saturdays - over 2 tons!

Since Haki started 4 years ago our neighborhood has diverted 205,231 pounds of scraps from landfill. Pre-dating Haki, the island's Big Reuse food scrap collection which started in 2015 thanks to advocates like Julia Ferguson and others has collected is over 340,000 pounds of scraps which were processed into compost! That is equivalent to 84 SUV's!

Haki Compost welcomes new volunteers. Join an orientation then sign up for an hour on one Saturday a month or more it is up to you. Students welcome.

The next short orientation is this coming Saturday 12/14 from 11 am to 11:30 am. Come see if supporting this local effort is right for you.

Not available this Saturday? Please write to Haki Compost Collective at hakicompost@gmail.com to explore volunteering. Follow us on IG @hakicompost