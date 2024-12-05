Get Your Tickets Now For Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Presentation Of Noel Coward's Classic Comedy Blíthe Spírít December 12 Thru 21 - If You Had A Séance, Who Would You Invite?

The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) will be performing Noel Coward's Blithe Spírít December 12 - 21 at the MST&DA's Howe Theatre (548 Main Street).

The smash comedy of the London and Broadway stages, this much revived classic from one of the twentieth centuries most admired playwrights offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, remarried but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting ‘happy medium’, one Madam Arcarti. As the world's (and unworldly) personalities clash, Charles is faced with the dilemma of facing both his current wife – the recently married Ruth, whilst placating his previous one – who is out to win him back – whatever it takes! Throw in a disbelieving man of medicine, Dr Bradman and his chatty wife, along with a clumsy maid and you have a comedy that has withstood the tests of time and is as popular now as when it was first performed.

... has offered music, theatre and dance training along with performance opportunities for all ages for over 40 years in the Roosevelt Island community.

Our Mission - MSTDA nourishes creativity by providing high quality music, theatrical and dance training as well as performing opportunities to everyone in our diverse community. We offer every person, child or adult, the opportunity to participate in the arts without discrimination due to race, color, national origin, sex including gender and orientation, cultural background, socio-economic status, age, ability, or disability. With a robust scholarship program no one is turned away for financial reasons.