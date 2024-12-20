Residents Demand Roosevelt Island Tram Priority Boarding Access To Alleviate Overcrowding From Sightseeing Tourists At Last Night's RIOC Board Meeting Public Session - "Time For RIOC To Step Up And Present Action Plan" Says Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright
PIX 11 News reported yesterday:
Roosevelt Island residents and workers want to have a priority line for the tram due to the busy crowds of tourists. https://t.co/V5uN4iFGjO— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 20, 2024
Good morning @Rebecca76AD @LizKrueger @JulieMenin @RIOCny @Rooseveltisland— @paulkrikler 🚲🛴🦽🚠🚂 (@PaulKrikler) December 20, 2024
Last night, 20 residents came and spoke with passion and clarity about why we need priority boarding of the tram.
We even gave candy to tourists, who did not mind waiting. https://t.co/H3IOzfHlUf pic.twitter.com/jGPojhlasZ
A group supporting priority Roosevelt Island Tram boarding for residents and workers gathered in the cold last night at Good Shepherd Plaza prior to the December 19 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Meeting being held inside the much warmer Good Shepherd Church. The Group chanted:
What Do We Want, Priority Boarding, When Do We Want It, Now
and prepared to give their reasons to the RIOC Board Members during the Public Session held prior to the start of the Directors Meeting.
Dear Mr. Krikler
Thank you for contacting my office regarding overcrowding on the Roosevelt Island Tram. I strongly favor RIOC adopting an action plan that prioritizes access to residents of Roosevelt Island.
The Tram is essential to the transportation of needs of the community. There are numerous categories of people who rely on the Tram, including those with disabilities, senior citizens, workers in all fields, parents and school-age children. Whether it is used for transportation to a medical appointment or a place of business, the Tram is a vital mode of transportation.
While we welcome visitors to enjoy the vibrant life and attractions of Roosevelt Island, a plan is needed that will result in a reduction of wait time and an improved schedule that recognizes resident's usage. In the past, we have successfully advocated for ways to address transportation issues, including the expansion of RIOC's Red Bus service to ameliorate sharp service reductions. Similarly, we fought hard to ensure an F train shuttle during the Direct Track Fixation repairs last year.
Now is the time for RIOC to step up and present an action plan that fully prioritizes resident use of the Tram.
I have sent a copy of my comments to the RIOC leadership as well.
Thank you for contacting me on this important matter.
In response to my request for comment on the issue, Roosevelt Island NYC Council Member Julie Menin replied:
As a supporter of Roosevelt Island residents and commuters, I value the importance of ensuring their needs are considered regarding tramway access. The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation should ask for further clarification of existing New York State Transportation laws to determine the feasibility of prioritizing access to existing public transit.
Here's more background on the issue.
