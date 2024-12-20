Residents Demand Roosevelt Island Tram Priority Boarding Access To Alleviate Overcrowding From Sightseeing Tourists At Last Night's RIOC Board Meeting Public Session - "Time For RIOC To Step Up And Present Action Plan" Says Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright

Thank you for contacting my office regarding overcrowding on the Roosevelt Island Tram. I strongly favor RIOC adopting an action plan that prioritizes access to residents of Roosevelt Island.

The Tram is essential to the transportation of needs of the community. There are numerous categories of people who rely on the Tram, including those with disabilities, senior citizens, workers in all fields, parents and school-age children. Whether it is used for transportation to a medical appointment or a place of business, the Tram is a vital mode of transportation.

While we welcome visitors to enjoy the vibrant life and attractions of Roosevelt Island, a plan is needed that will result in a reduction of wait time and an improved schedule that recognizes resident's usage. In the past, we have successfully advocated for ways to address transportation issues, including the expansion of RIOC's Red Bus service to ameliorate sharp service reductions. Similarly, we fought hard to ensure an F train shuttle during the Direct Track Fixation repairs last year.

Now is the time for RIOC to step up and present an action plan that fully prioritizes resident use of the Tram.

I have sent a copy of my comments to the RIOC leadership as well.

Thank you for contacting me on this important matter.