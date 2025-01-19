Rosie The Roosevelt Island Wild Turkey Taking A Stroll Near Starbucks Today Before The Snow And Frigid Weather Arrives - Defends Her Territory From Intruding Cat At The Library Patio Garden Too

As previously reported, some:

... are concerned that the Turkey will not be able to find food and water on its own as the weather gets colder this winter....

However, according to Roosevelt Island resident Rossana Ceruzzi, a NY State and Federal licensed Animal Rehabilitator and President of the Wildlife Freedom Foundation:

... It's a wild bird. Turkeys have over 5,000 feathers that provide excellent insulation. They can store fat in the spring, summer and fall by eating fruits, nuts, berries, plants and seeds. Wild Turkeys can survive and thrive eating natural foods and do not need food from people. Snow storms? Turkey stay in trees during severe storms. Winter is for all wildlife.

Hanabi has been chronicling the daily exploits of Rosie and show us her competing for turf with a cat at the Roosevelt Island Public Library Patio Garden.