Big Changes For Roosevelt Island Coming With MTA's Proposed Final Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan - Q102 Eliminated Replaced By Q104 Going To Sunnyside Via Broadway In Astoria, No Access To Queens Plaza Subway Hub From Roosevelt Island

Queens riders! We are thrilled to share the Proposed Final Plan of the Queens Bus Network Redesign 🚌



Driven by your feedback, this plan focuses on more reliable service, faster travel, better connections, and ease of use.



Read the proposed plan: https://t.co/8jV9G8R1rP — MTA (@MTA) December 12, 2023

This is the new Roosevelt Island bus route and schedule proposed by the MTA's Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan.



PROPOSED ROUTE SUMMARY The proposed Q104 would be extended to serve Roosevelt Island at its western terminal, replacing Q102 service, which would be discontinued. The Q104 would continue to serve Broadway and 48 St, maintaining its connection with the 7 train. Most existing Q102 train connections would be maintained on the proposed Q104. Existing Q102 service along E Loop Rd/W Loop Rd south of the Roosevelt Island F train station would be discontinued. Existing Q102 service along 31 St would be replaced by the proposed Q105. To match stop spacing on other Local routes, Q104 stops would be spaced slightly further apart than existing to speed up buses and improve reliability. Both frequency and span would be increased to resemble Q102 service.

The proposed Q104 will connect to the N and W trains at the 31st Street/Broadway subway station which is handicapped accessible and connect to the M and R trains at the 48th Street/Broadway subway station which is not. The Q104 will also connect to the 7 train at the 48th Street subway station which is handicapped accessible.



The proposed bus route will be a big change for Roosevelt Island residents and workers who will no longer have access to the Queens Plaza/Queensboro Plaza subway hubs via the current Q102 bus

which will be eliminated under the proposed Queens Bus Network Redesign Plan. But we will have better access to Socrates Sculpture Park and Costco on Vernon B'lvd as well as the restaurants and attractions in Astoria.

NBC New York reports on today's Queens Bus Network Redesign plan announcement by the MTA

and Passengers United has the full MTA press conference on the subject.