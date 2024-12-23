Update From NYPD And RIOC PSD Chief On What Happened To Man Hit By F Train At The Roosevelt Island Subway Station Last Week

As previously reported, last Wednesday, December 18, a man was hit by an oncoming F Train on the Queens bound track of the Roosevelt Island subway station. According to the FDNY Chief at the scene:

... approximately 15:53 hours today, we had a person struck by a Queens bound train heading towards Queens Plaza. The train rolled over the patient by about two cars. Patient was quickly removed by FD units to waiting EMS bus and is now being transported to a local hospital in Manhattan. PD is investigating the circumstances as to what happened.... injuries are serious at this moment...

During the December 19 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors meeting, RIOC Public Safety Department Chief Kevin Brown reported that the man accidentally slipped on the platform falling to the tracks and went underneath the train. He suffered a severed leg when hit by the oncoming F train. The man was not a Roosevelt Island resident according to the Chief.

Chief Brown added that the people on the platform who witnessed the incident were affected by the incident.



I asked the NYPD today:

I am following up on the December 18 incident at the Roosevelt Island Subway Station where a man was struck by the F Train on the Queens bound platform. At the time, the DCPI said no criminality was suspected and that incident is still being investigated. Is there any update on the investigation regarding what happened and the injuries sustained by the victim? I'm told the man slipped as the train was coming into the station and that his leg was severed. Is that true? Do you have any more information about the incident?

A NYPD spokesperson replied:

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at approximately 1550 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an aided individual at the Roosevelt Island subway station on the F line, within the confines of the 114 Precinct/Transit District 20. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male on the roadbed with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position. EMS responded and transported the individual to Bellevue in stable condition. No criminality is suspected at this time.