Roosevelt Island FDR Hope Memorial Ribbon Cutting & Sculpture Unveiling Began With Resident & MST&DA's Kimbirdlee Fadner Singing Imagine - Plenty Of Roosevelt Island Dreamers Got FDR Hope Memorial Built
It was particularly fitting that after the
12 year struggle of starts and stops
to build the
FDR Hope Memorial
depicting President Franklin Roosevelt sitting in his wheelchair greeting a
young girl standing on crutches and bring it to Roosevelt Island that the ribbon
cutting and sculpture unveiling ceremony
began with the song Imagine.
Here's Roosevelt Island resident and Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance
(MST&DA) Assistant
Executive Director
Kimbirdlee Fadner
singing Imagine to begin yesterday's ceremony.
More info on yesterday's FDR Hope Memorial ceremony here.
