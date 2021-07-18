Sunday, July 18, 2021

Roosevelt Island FDR Hope Memorial Ribbon Cutting & Sculpture Unveiling Began With Resident & MST&DA's Kimbirdlee Fadner Singing Imagine - Plenty Of Roosevelt Island Dreamers Got FDR Hope Memorial Built

It was particularly fitting that after the 12 year struggle of starts and stops to build the FDR Hope Memorial depicting President Franklin Roosevelt sitting in his wheelchair greeting a young girl standing on crutches and bring it to Roosevelt Island that the ribbon cutting and sculpture unveiling ceremony

began with the song Imagine. 

Here's Roosevelt Island resident and Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) Assistant Executive Director Kimbirdlee Fadner singing Imagine to begin yesterday's ceremony.


More info on yesterday's FDR Hope Memorial ceremony here.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:55:00 PM

