Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Opening Reception For New Summer Splash Painting Exhibition Saturday July 24 Featuring Large Scale Works By Local Artists - Sunday July 25 Jazz Jam At Gallery RIVAA Too
Roosevelt Island's Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street) is hosting a July 24 opening reception for it's new Summer Splash Painting exhibition Saturday, July 24 from 6-9 PM. You're invited.
Summer Splash Painting features large scale works by artists Laura Hussey, Valeriu Boborelu and Ioan Popoiu.
Also on July 25 from 2:30-5:30 at Gallery RIVAA there will be a jazz jam session with Susheel Kurien and local musicians. It is free and all are welcome
Masks are required for all who are not vaccinated.
