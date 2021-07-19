Roosevelt Island Wednesday 1:1 Foods Pop Up Lunch Collaboration With Cornell Tech Cafe - This Week It's A Caribbean Menu And Food Justice Awareness Too
1:1 Foods is a culinary social enterprise dedicated to community-led food justice in Brooklyn.
We not only make good food, but we do good — redistributing our profits, culinary resources and energy into grassroots food justice work in Brooklyn.
Our seasoned food and beverage team provides boutique drop-off and on-site catering services, runs collaborative pop-ups across the borough, and organizes special culinary and community events.
1:1 Foods
has partnered with the
Cornell Tech Cafe
to bring a collaborative Pop Up Lunch menu and food justice awareness to
Roosevelt Island every Wednesday
starting last week.
I spoke with.1;1 Foods founder Tadesh Inagaki
and Culinary Director Kyrelle Leefatt last Wednesday. They spoke about their
food justice mission and upcoming Roosevelt Island Pop Up menus with a series
of rotating chefs.
Here's the Cornell Tech Cafe
