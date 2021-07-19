Monday, July 19, 2021

Roosevelt Island Wednesday 1:1 Foods Pop Up Lunch Collaboration With Cornell Tech Cafe - This Week It's A Caribbean Menu And Food Justice Awareness Too

According to 1:1 Foods: 

1:1 Foods is a culinary social enterprise dedicated to community-led food justice in Brooklyn. 

We not only make good food, but we do good — redistributing our profits, culinary resources and energy into grassroots food justice work in Brooklyn. 

Our seasoned food and beverage team provides boutique drop-off and on-site catering services, runs collaborative pop-ups across the borough, and organizes special culinary and community events.

1:1 Foods has partnered with the Cornell Tech Cafe to bring a collaborative Pop Up Lunch menu and food justice awareness to Roosevelt Island every Wednesday starting last week.

I spoke with.1;1 Foods founder Tadesh Inagaki and Culinary Director Kyrelle Leefatt last Wednesday. They spoke about their food justice mission and upcoming Roosevelt Island Pop Up menus with a series of rotating chefs.

Here's the Cornell Tech Cafe

 1:1 Foods Pop Up Lunch menu for this coming Wednesday July 21

Last week's 1:1 Foods menu at Cornell Tech Cafe got very good reviews from Roosevelt Island residents I spoke with.

