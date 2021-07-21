Democratic Party NYC Council Nominee To Represent Roosevelt Island Julie Menin Hosting Thank You District 5 Celebration Friday Evening July 23 At Good Shepherd Plaza, Refreshments Provided Too - General Election November 2 Versus Republican Candidate Mark Foley
Julie Menin won the Democratic Party Primary to represent Roosevelt Island, the Upper East Side and East Harlem in New York City Council District 5.
Ms Menin is hosting a Thank You District 5 Meet the Candidate celebration 7 PM Friday, July 23 at Good Shepherd Plaza. You're invited.
🚨 WE DID IT!🚨— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) July 3, 2021
The results released tonight and what we've seen of my lead on absentee ballots decisively confirm that I’ll be headed to the City Council to represent the 5th District! pic.twitter.com/BzoAJxQ2ZA
While it was fantastic 2C every local elected that touches 5th District endorse @JulieMenin today, most moving was to see @Tricia4NYC @BillyFreelandNY @ChrisSosa + @MarcoATamayo1 joining in unity after a remarkable campaign 4 all. Great talking issues w Billy + Chris as usual. pic.twitter.com/zllVR6vFbp— Andrew Fine (@AFineBlogger) July 19, 2021
I interviewed Ms Menin last January as she was campaigning at the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market
Totally Supporting @JulieMenin for City Council District 5 who will support Roosvelt Island looking forward to working with you and my beloved community pic.twitter.com/KWNRPN2Kez— Lynne Shinozaki (@LASHINOZAKI) July 19, 2021
and Ms Menin spoke with Roosevelt Island residents Joyce Short and Ellen Polivy for a Fireside Chat as well.
Ms Menin's general election opponent to succeed the current, term limited, NYC Council Member Ben Kallos to represent Roosevelt Island, the UES and East Harlem in NYC Council Distrct 5 is the Republican Candidate Mark Foley.
The General Election is Tuesday, November 2.
