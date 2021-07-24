Roosevelt Island Resident Judy Berdy Honored By NYC Health & Hospitals Corp For Service To Coler Long Term Care Community With Marjorie Mathews Award, Congrats And Well Done
Roosevelt Island resident Judy Berdy was among the recipients yesterday of the NYC Health & Hospitals Corp 2021 Marjorie Mathews Awards for her service to the Coler Long Term Care facility.Ms Berdy:
I had the honor to receive a Marjorie Matthews Award today for service with the Coler Community Advisory Board and the Coler Auxiliary. The ceremony was held at the Queens Hospital Center.
There are over 500 volunteers who work on these committees to make our municipal hospitals better serve all the residents of New York City,
Watch Coler CEO Robert Huges introduce Ms Berdy at the awards ceremony
followed by a few remarks by Ms Berdy.
Congrats Judy Berdy and well done.
