RIDA Hosts Roosevelt Island Disability Fair Yesterday Afternoon Providing Info And Resources For All Ages And Types Of Disabilities From More Than A Dozen Agencies
The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) with help and support from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) and
Carter Burden Network
Roosevelt Island Senior Center hosted a Disability Fair for all ages and types
of disabilities yesterday afternoon at Good Shepherd Plaza.
Despite some initial rain and thunder, the weather cleared, rain stopped and Roosevelt Island residents came out to the fair to learn about available resources and info.
Excellent work yesterday on Roosevelt Island as they held their Disability Fair for residents.— Ben Kallos (@kallos) July 22, 2021
Special shout out to 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐭 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧!@RIOCny @CBurdenNetwork pic.twitter.com/QNJvlS2i5A
RIDA President Wendy Hersh tells us about the Roosevelt Island Disability
Fair
(Photos by Irina Hage):
... During the pandemic a lot of people's disabilities came more to the surface but even before that we have a large population of people with disabilities living here and very few resources so we've been wanting to do this for a while.We have all different agencies that service people with disabilities. We have mental health, we have substance abuse, we have hearing loss and visually impaired, we have case management, we have Access VR
We have YAI which deals with people with developmental disabilities.Senator Serrano's office
and Ben Kallos'. The Fortune Society is here who have an array of services for people with disabilities or without disabilities who have criminal justice involvement. We have an agency that deals with Alzheimer's disease and we have two visually impaired agencies here....
Organizations attending the Roosevelt Island Disable Fair include:
Brooklyn Center For Independence Of The Disabled
Carter Burden Network Senior CentersChild School
Disabled Association Support For Seniors & Homebound (DASH)
Hearing Loss Association on NY
New York State Commission for the Blind
NYC Commission on Human Rights
National Rehabilitation Association (NRA)
Office of Emergency Management Services
NY State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association
Visiting Nurse Services of NY- Pears-
More pictures of the RIDA Disability Fair here from Irina Island Images.
0 comments :
Post a Comment