Be Part Of A Smart Sustainable Solution, Volunteer With Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective Food Scrap Drop Off Site - Greet New Friends, Training Session Saturday July 24
The locally based volunteer group Haki Compost Collective (Haki) organized and manages the Roosevelt Island Food Scrap Drop Off Site
located
every Saturday in front of the Rivercross building (531 Main Street).
According to the Haki Compost Collective:
Big Reuse Compost Bike Tour visited Roosevelt Island and learned about Haki Compost Collective's Roosevelt Island Food Scrap drop off site from Haki volunteer Christina Delfico .
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!
All are welcome. Interested in learning more about compost? Want to be part of a smart sustainable solution? Every Saturday from 9am to 2pm neighbors volunteer next to the farmers market at the food scrap drop off bins in short shifts meeting and greeting new friends. If you have never done a shift before, you're cordially invited to this Saturday's 7/24 training session at 10:30am (please RSVP to hakicompost@gmail.com)
If you don't have time for this Saturday's training, let us know and we can schedule a different day for you. All the best, Corinna on behalf of the Haki Compost Collective hakicompost@gmail.com
