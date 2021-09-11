Beautiful Picture Of World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial Tribute In Light Test Seen From Roosevelt Island Last Night - Take A Look at The Tribute In Light This Evening From Dusk To Dawn
Juan Carlos Garzón shares this beautiful photo of the World Trade Center 9/11 Memorial Tribute In Light being tested last night seen from Roosevelt Island.
Tribute in Light is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11. It has become an iconic symbol that both honors those killed and celebrates the unbreakable spirit of New York....
WPIX Channel 11 News has a behind the scenes look at the 9/11 Tribute In Light testing
