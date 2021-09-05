Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur Big Tent High Holiday Services Begins Monday September 6 -Shanah Tovah, Have A Happy And Sweet New Year 5782
The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur High Holiday Services beginning Monday evening September 6 at the Big Tent on the Queens side across from 425 Main Street.
The schedule.
For more info contact the Chabad of Roosevelt Island.
A brief explanation of Rosh Hashanah.
From The Maccabeats.
Shana Tova, have a happy and sweet New Year - 5782.
0 comments :
Post a Comment