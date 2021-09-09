Watch NY Live TV Program Go Inside On Visit To Roosevelt Island Panorama Room Cocktail Bar At The Graduate Hotel And Get Tour From Owner Med Abrous - Very, Very Cool
The new Roosevelt Island Panorama Room rooftop cocktail bar at the Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus continues to receive very favorable attention by media who probably never before knew about our little Island in the East River between Mainland Manhattan and Queens.
New York Live recently visited and received a tour from the Panorama Room co-owner Med Abrous.
More on the Panorama Room at these previous posts.
